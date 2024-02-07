LeBron James’ son Bryce James reacts to 4X NBA champ's electrifying dunk against Hornets - “Watch yo head”

In his 21st NBA season, LeBron James is still leaving Bryce James speechless. In a game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, LeBron James threw down a vicious dunk that sparked a reaction from his youngest son Bryce.

Bryce commented "Watch yo head" with the crying emoji on a Instagram post of LeBron's awe-inspiring dunk on the NBA's official account.

Bryce James' comment on his father's dunk

Bryce, like many NBA fans, had no choice but to admire the sheer athletic ability that his father still possesses. LeBron was able to power through contact while throwing down this and-one slam that ignited a huge reaction from the Lakers' bench. This play contributed to his 26-point outing against the Hornets.

The Lakers improved to two games over .500 after defeating the Charlotte 124-118. D'Angelo Russell led the way in scoring, posting 28 points and shooting 5-for-12 from beyond the arc. LeBron played 40 minutes and finished with 26 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

Bryce James high school career, scouting and NIL deals

Bryce James is the younger brother of USC guard Bronny James. He is the second of LeBron James' three children. Bryce is currently 16-years-old and is in his junior season at Sierra Canyon High School. According to 247 sports, Bryce is currently ranked 148th among the 2025 Top Basketball Recruits.

Bryce began his high school career at Sierra Canyon, where Bronny was also attending. He would elect to transfer to Campbell Hall school prior to his junior year, before quickly pivoting and tranferring to Notre Dame High School. After just a few months, he would make the decision to transfer back to Sierra Canyon and has been there ever since.

There are currently two schools that have made offers to Bryce James. Duquesne was the first school to make an offer on July 31, 2023, followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes on October 9, 2023. Bryce has also expressed interest in Bronny's current school USC, although they have yet to make an offer.

Bryce has just one NIL deal at the moment with Klutch Sports which he signed in December 2022. This deal is valued at $1.2 million making Bryce the top-ranked high school athlete in NIL rankings according to On3.

Klutch Sports is an agency founded by LeBron James along with Rich Paul. Klutch Sports has partnerships with athletes such as Jalen Hurts, DeAndre Hopkins, Trae Young, and Anthony Davis.

