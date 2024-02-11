"LFG 6!!!": Bronny James' mom Savannah has a perfect reaction to USC guard’s incredible steal against Stanford at Maples Pavilion

USC’s struggle in the college basketball season continued on Saturday, but Bronny James had a moment of brilliance. The Trojans suffered another heavy loss against Stanford, going down 99-68, dropping to 9-15 on the season.

While Bronny James continues to find adaptation to the college basketball landscape difficult, he has had some wonderful moments that speak of his talent. Against the Cardinal on Saturday, the point guard made an incredible steal and scored for the Trojans with a slam.

That moment of brilliance made it to the Instagram story of Bronny's mum, Savannah James. That was pretty much a way to show support for the point guard amidst his challenges on the court. She posted the video of the steal and slam and went captioned it:

“LFG 6!!!!! 😝😝😝”

Bronny James' difficult start to life in college basketball continues

Bronny James has been subjected to a series of criticisms since he started playing for the Trojans late last year.

The point guard collapsed due to cardiac arrest during a practice session last summer, which kept him out of action for a couple of months.

Since returning to action for USC against Long Beach State in December, he has been underwhelming, failing to meet the expectations of fans. He was considered a consensus four-star prospect in his senior year at Sierra Canyon.

Since he began getting a starting spot in the team some weeks ago, not much improvement has been noticed in the performance of the point guard. That has placed his transition to the professional stage in serious doubt.

Will Bronny James declare for the 2024 NBA Draft?

While enrolling at USC last summer, Bronny James was anticipated to play one college basketball season before making the transition to join his father in the NBA in 2024. However, achieving that dream appears challenging based on his performances this season.

James’ draft stock has fallen badly since he started playing for USC in December. In an ESPN mock draft by experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo a few weeks ago, he was projected to go undrafted. Givony had the guard as a lottery pick a year ago.

There's a strong possibility at the moment that James may choose not to enter the draft if his playing time and performances do not improve. Another year in the college basketball stage could be crucial in helping him develop and get better prepared for the NBA.