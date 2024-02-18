Marquette vs UConn basketball injury report, February 17: Latest on Jayden Ross and more

The matchup between No. 1 UConn and No. 4 Marquette is undoubtedly one of the biggest college basketball games this season. This much-anticipated matchup offers all the elements one could hope for, promising to deliver an enthusiastic atmosphere at the XL Center.

The Huskies, with a record of 23-2 (13-1 in the Big East), are entering the game boasting the nation's longest winning streak at 13. They are unbeaten at home this season and hope to keep the record intact against their fiercest conference rival in the ongoing season.

On the other side, the Golden Eagles, with a record of 19-5 (10-3 Big East), have an impressive streak of eight consecutive victories and are the closest to UConn in the Big East. However, securing a victory on the road against the reigning national champions poses a significant challenge for the team.

Let’s take a look at the injury report of both teams ahead of the game.

UConn’s injury report

Jayden Ross

Jayden Ross missed the previous game against De Paul on Thursday due to an undisclosed illness. His availability for the Saturday game against Marquette remains a doubt as the Huskies aim to maintain their impressive run.

The freshman has appeared in nine games this season. He is averaging 0.8 points, 0.3 assists and 0.9 rebounds per game. He also has a 22.2% field goal percentage.

Marquette’s injury report

Sean Jones

Sophomore guard Sean Jones will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2023-24 season due to an ACL tear. The injury occurred during Marquette men's basketball's 67-62 loss to Butler in January, as confirmed by the program.

Jones only appeared in four games for the Golden Eagles before getting injured. He was averaging 5.8 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game and he is expected to return for his junior season in college basketball.

Who started the last game for UConn vs. Marquette?

In the last game against De Paul, UConn started Kam Jones, Stevie Mitchell, Tyler Kolek, Oso Ighodaro and David Joplin. The Huskies recorded an emphatic 101-65 victory.

On the other hand, Marquette started Tristen Newton, Stephen Castle, Alex Karaban, Cam Spencer and Donovan Clingan against Butler on Wednesday. The Golden Eagles won 78-72.