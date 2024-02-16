Naismith POTY Midseason List: Zach Edey and Kansas' $847k NIL-valued center emerge as probable winners

Zach Edey is looking to become the third men's basketball player to win the Naismith College Player of the Year award - awarded since 1969 - more than once.

The Purdue Boilermakers star, along with Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson, who has an NIL valuation of $847,000, is among 30 players named to the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year Midseason List.

Check out the full Naismith Men's College Player of the Year Midseason List below:

Texas Longhorns guard Max Abmas

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot

Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome

Northwestern Wildcats guard Boo Buie

Providence Friars guard Devin Carter

Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer

North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis

Florida Atlantic Owls guard Johnell Davis

Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey

Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski

Clemson Tigers center PJ Hall

Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II

Memphis Tigers forward David Jones

Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht

Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek

San Diego State Aztecs forward Jaedon LeDee

Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey

Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Love

Kansas Jayhawks guard Kevin McCullar Jr.

UConn Huskies guard Tristen Newton

Kentucky Wildcats guard Antonio Reeves

Creighton Bluejays guard Baylor Scheierman

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears

Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead

Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith

Colorado State Rams guard Isaiah Stevens

Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV

Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker

The four finalists will be named next month before the winner is announced.

Could Zach Edey become the third player to win at least two Naismith Men's College Player of the Year awards?

Former UCLA Bruins center Bill Walton and former Virginia Cavaliers center Ralph Sampson are the only players to win the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year more than once, with both doing so thrice.

Former Bruins center Lew Alcindor, more popularly known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, would have been on the list, but the award debuted during his final season of college basketball.

Zach Edey is looking to become the first player in over four decades to repeat as Player of the Year. The Purdue Boilermakers star appears to be the favorite to take home the prestigious award for the second straight season.

He entered play on Thursday averaging 23.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game, shooting 62.3% from the field and 71.0% from the free-throw line.