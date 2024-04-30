"Not surprised with this": Fan react to Colorado's Tristan Da Silva's 2024 NBA draft decision

On Tuesday, Colorado's Tristan Da Silva announced on his social media that he will be declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft after forgoing his remaining college eligibility. He was the second-top scorer for the program last season, where he averaged 16 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

College hoops fans gave a mixed bag of reactions after he announced his decision on social media.

Some of them were not surprised at all because of his remarkable last season performance, leading the Buffaloes to the NCAA tournament.

"Not surprised with this. He had a great year and carried them to the NCAA tourney," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, some fans thought that he left because of Boyle's bad recruiting skills.

"He is aware that Tad Boyle has poor recruiting skills," one fan stated.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, some fans predicted the team he would fit into, keeping in mind his playing style in collegiate basketball at Colorado Buffaloes.

"Looks like Heat or Denver type player. Lakers can use that too," one fan predicted.

Expand Tweet

Silva initially made the announcement via Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

"Once a buff, always a buff": wrote Tristan Da Silva in the caption.

He also posted a heartfelt message about his time in Colorado and thanked everyone who was involved in his progress in the program.

"From the moment I arrived on campus to my final game as a Buffalo, I've felt like part of a family. After careful consideration alongside my family and loved ones, with excitement and gratitude, I will be entering the 2024 NBA Draft," said Tristan Da Silva via his post.

"I couldn't have done it without everyone's support and I want to first thank Coach Boyle and the entire coaching staff for their role inshaping both my game and my character." he added.

In the 2023–24 season, Tristan Da Silva boasted a field-goal percentage of 49.3 percent and a free-throw percentage of 83.5%.

From the 3-point line, he had a 39.5% success rate. In 2023, he made it to the First-team All-Pac-12, followed by a second-team All-Pac-12 in 2024.

Colorado Buffaloes will have to load their roster after Tristan Da Silva

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Colorado at Marquette

In the 2023–24 season, Colorado got knocked out of the second round in the March Madness. As a result, Tad Boyle and Colorado will have a busy transfer summer this season as their key rotational players have either declared for the NBA Draft or they have entered the transfer portal.

Eddie Lampkin Jr., key center, has transferred to Syracuse, while their forward J'Vonne Hadley has committed to Louisville.

Moreover, Luke O'Brien, a 6-foot-8 forward, is headed to Georgia Tech. Other than Tristan Da Silva, KJ Simpson and Cody Williams have declared for the NBA Draft 2024.