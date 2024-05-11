“Should be fun” - College hoops world reacts to Purdue vs. Alabama home-and-home series next season

The Alabama Crimson Tide are all set to visit the Purdue Boilermakers for the 2024-25 season's non-conference games. Following this, the Boilermakers will make the trip to Tuscaloosa for the season.

College Hoops Today's Jon Rothstein reported:

"NEWS: Purdue and Alabama --- two teams that reached the 2024 Final Four --- are working to finalize a home-and-home series that will begin next season at Mackey Arena, according to a source. Return game in Tuscaloosa in 2025-26."

Fans in the comments were excited at the prospect of two competitive teams taking on each other at their respective home grounds.

"That's awesome! Should be fun."

Other fans commended the coaches of both teams for taking on tough teams.

"Two great coaches not shying away," wrote one fan.

"Nate Oats’ schedule philosophy: anyone, anytime, anywhere," another fan wrote

Some fans were excited about the tip-off and hoped more teams would join.

"This is so good for the sport," one wrote.

"An ACTUAL home and home, what a concept! Congrats to all involved. We need more of these across the entire sport," one user wrote.

"I think Illinois and San Diego St should join the party. Just saying," another commented.

Besides Purdue, Alabama will also take on Illinois in Birmingham for the C. M. Newton Classic and Creighton for its second home-and-home game from last year.

The Crimson Tide is set to play three games in the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas with Houston, Notre Dame, Rutgers, San Diego State, Oregon, and Texas A&M. Furthermore, there is another unannounced second annual SEC/ACC Challenge for Alabama.

While the schedules may be tough, the Tide players credited these games for helping the team on its historic run to the Final Four last season.

Roster changes in Alabama and Purdue

The Crimson Tide lost Kris Parker, Rylan Griffen, Davin Cosby Jr., Mohamed Wague, Sam Walters and Nick Pringle to the transfer portal. Houston Mallette, Chris Youngblood, Clifford Omoruyi and Aden Holloway were added to the roster from the portal.

Senior Grant Nelson has confirmed their return for the final eligibility year, as coach Oats waits on Mark Sears.

Purdue saw Zach Edey declare for the draft while guard Lance Jones exhausted his college eligibility. Mason Gillis will play for Duke next season and Ethan Morton has committed to Colorado State.

Jack Benter, Raleigh Burgess, Kanon Catchings, C.J. Cox, Gicarri Harris, and Daniel Jacobsen are the incoming freshmen.

