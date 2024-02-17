Texas vs Houston basketball injury report, February 17: Latest on Terrance Arceneaux and more

The ongoing college basketball season has been a tough one for Texas, especially in the Big 12 games. The Longhorns have a current record of 16-8 and their biggest challenge of the season is coming up against their in-state rival, No. 3 Houston, on Saturday.

Houston is playing its first season in the Big 12 and remains a contender for the conference championship. The Cougars (21-3) would like to improve in the Lone Star State matchup during the weekend.

This will be the second and last regular-season meeting between the two teams in just over two weeks. Without a doubt, both teams will be aiming to get something out of this game in a bid to get closer to their goals for the season.

Let's examine the injury reports of both teams ahead of the tie.

Houston injury reports

Houston has only one player listed on their injury report. Terrance Arceneaux sustained an Achilles injury in the game against Texas A&M on December 16th. He is a shooting guard who played off the bench last season and continues in the same role this season for the Cougars.

Arceneaux is expected to be out for the rest of the season. The guard has averaged 5.5 points, 0.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Texas injury reports

Texas has no players on its injury report. The Longhorns have previously recorded injuries to the likes of Kadin Shedrick, Chris Johnson and Dylan Disu early on in the season but have everything fine at the moment.

Who started the last game for Texas and Houston?

In the last game against West Virginia, Texas started Max Abmas, Dylan Disu, Tyrese Hunter, Chendall Weaver and Dylon Mitchell. The Longhorns recorded a 94-58 victory over the Mountaineers to boost their conference record.

On the other hand, the Cougars faced Cincinnati and started J'wan Roberts, L.J. Cryer, Jamal Shead, Ja'vier Francis, and Emmanuel Sharp. The Cougars defeated their fellow Big 12 newcomers, 67-62.

It remains to be seen if both teams will have the same set of lineups in the upcoming game, as they aim to end the season on a high note.