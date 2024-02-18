“That kid a dog” - College hoops world heaps praise on $1 million NIL-valued Jared McCain as Duke star gives stellar performance against FSU

College basketball fans were ecstatic with freshman Jared McCain's performance in Duke University's 76-67 NCAA men's basketball victory over Florida State University on Saturday night.

McCain, whose NIL value is pegged at $1,000,000 (per On3), finished with 35 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field. He tied fellow Duke alumnus Zion Williamson for the most points as a freshman.

The guard, who filled in for injured starting guard Tyrese Proctor, also buried eight 3-pointers to break Cam Reddish's record of seven in 2018 against the Army.

On X (formerly Twitter), CBB Content paid tribute to his stat line and noted that it was a "big game for arguably the nation's top freshman."

A Twitter user seemed to disagree with CBB Content's statement.

Another commenter commented that he could be a good player for the Toronto Raptors if he declares himself eligible for the draft after the NCAA tournament.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user poked fun at Duke's foe, FSU.

Jared McCain filled in for an injured starter

McCain's record-breaking night would not be possible if Tyrese Proctor was deemed "not fit to play." Duke opted to rest Proctor for this game due to concussion symptoms.

McCain, who only made seven three-pointers in his last four games, maximized the playing time by shooting lights out.

The 6-foot-3 guard out of Sacramento, California, put up a show as early in the first half as he drilled four three-pointers in the first eight minutes. McCain had seven triples at the half, including a step-back jumper that gave the Blue Devils a 10-point edge.

McCain helped the No. 9 Duke notch their 20th victory in 25 games and improve to 11-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

