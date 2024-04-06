"That’s family on the court": $170M worth Lil Wayne gushes over a possible LeBron-Bronny James NBA union following USC guard's draft decision

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, took to Instagram last Friday to announce his decision to enter the 2024 NBA draft following only a single season with the USC Trojans. He also disclosed his intention to maintain his college eligibility while entering the transfer portal.

King LeBron, often vocal about his desire to play alongside his son, has sparked speculation that a team might draft Bronny with hopes of luring LeBron to join them. The draft is scheduled for June 26-27 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Meanwhile, Lil Wayne, the celebrated American rapper, and singer (with an estimated net worth of $170 Million, according to Celebrity Net Worth), has fervently voiced his anticipation about the potential collaboration between LeBron and Bronny James.

During a guest appearance on "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless, Wayne, a devoted Lakers fan, was prompted by Bayless to visualize LeBron and Bronny playing together on the court. In response, Wayne enthusiastically gushed over the possible LeBron-Bronny NBA union.

"Me as a basketball fan, as a fan of sports, and also as a father, and as a father of three sons…to see LeBron James on a court with Bronny and actually playing in a real game, come on now, come on, that would be so motivating to any father around the world, any man, any female, that's just motivation, period,” Wayne said.

USC guard Bronny's draft choice coincided closely with the departure of USC coach Andy Enfield, who has recently taken on a new role at SMU. In turn, the Trojans wasted no time to fill the coaching vacuum by bringing in Eric Musselman from Arkansas.

Could Ohio State Buckeyes reach Bronny James for NBA Transition?

As Bronny James looks to transition from USC and explore his NBA prospects through the transfer portal, speculation mounts that the Ohio State Buckeyes are once again in pursuit of the 20-time NBA All-Star's son, as reported by The Columbus Dispatch.

Sources familiar with the situation, speaking to The Silver Bulletin, have revealed Bronny's final three choices as USC, Ohio State and Oregon.

Bronny James was notably ranked as the No. 19 overall recruit in the 2023 class by ESPN. He has been maintaining solid averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 19 minutes per game.

