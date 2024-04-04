“To sum it up, it’s been crazy”: $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese shares candid reaction to her time at LSU amid WNBA Draft decision

Angel Reese, who had a year of eligibility remaining, has declared for the 2024 WNBA draft. Reese, who played for LSU, is expected to be one of the top-10 picks in the draft.

Expand Tweet

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Reese revealed her decision to turn pro, saying that she has achieved everything she had wanted to in college. She won a national championship, received the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year award, and was an All-American.

Expand Tweet

Reese said she wants to be one of the greatest basketball players ever.

“My ultimate goal is to be a pro and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready," she said.

Reese was one of the top earners in college, with a valuation of $1.8 million, according to On3.com. She has expressed interest in fashion and modeling and announced her decision to enter the draft through a photo shoot in Vogue, inspired by Serena Williams.

Reese described her time at LSU as crazy:

“To sum it up, it’s been crazy,” she told the Magazine, who also calls herself “a killer on the court.”

“I didn’t have to be in a box,” Reese added.

“Of course, I like to do everything big,” she said. “I didn’t want anything to be basic.”

Reese said in the interview that she wants to start at the bottom again:

“I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up; I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level,” Reese said.

Reese scored 17 points and grabbed 20 rebounds before injuring her ankle in the second quarter of her last game at LSU. Despite her injury, draft analysts predict that Reese will likely be selected as the seventh or eighth pick.

The WNBA fans' opinions about Angel Reese's choice to go professional?

Angel Reese's decision to turn pro has been met with mixed reactions after she tweeted:

“Grateful for these last four years and excited for this next chapter.”

Expand Tweet

Reese's decision has elicited varied responses from fans of the WNBA:

“You will SAVE the WNBA along with Caitlin Clark,” one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

“We’ll be following u queen,” one wrote.

Expand Tweet

“And people call this incredible women a “Villian” any other book I read it’s a Superhero. Angel is a superstar,” a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans also took the opportunity to post humourous memes on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With Angel Reese moving on to the WNBA, who do you think will step up as the new face of LSU women's basketball? Let us know in the comments below!

Also Read: 5 massive achievements bagged by $1.8M NIL-valued Angel Reese during stellar collegiate career at LSU