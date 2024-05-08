"Trying to make sure that it doesn’t get lost": JuJu Watkins on shouldering the responsibility to carry forward Caitlin Clark effect

Following the exit of Caitlin Clark to the WNBA, many believe that Juju Watkins is now the face of women's college basketball. The guard had a fantastic freshman season at USC in 2023-24, leading the Trojans to the Pac-12 Tournament title and the Elite Eight in March Madness.

Juju Watkins also shattered the NCAA Division I freshman scoring record by accumulating 920 points, surpassing the previous mark of 898 set by Tina Hutchinson in the 1983–84 season.

Ahead of her sophomore season, She’s aware of the responsibility on her shoulders to keep women’s college basketball at a top level following the exit of Caitlin Clark.

“I think I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel pressure sometimes,” Watkins said. “Just knowing the attention that’s on women’s basketball right now and trying to make sure that it doesn’t get lost.”

Juju Watkins credits those who came before her

Juju Watkins is touted to be the next big thing in women’s college basketball. Following her freshman season, a couple of analysts already see her matching the legacy of Clark in the landscape.

She gave credit to those who paved the way before her for the level she has reached in the game. Watkins acknowledges the influence of a host of top players, recognizing their contributions and the opportunities they've provided to maintain the excellence of women's basketball.

“It’s just a testament to what Caitlin and Angel, Cheryl Miller and Candace Parker, big names like that have done,” Watkins said.

“It’s the product of them performing so well and dedicating their craft to the game. I mean, I’m just a product of that, and I’m excited to see what’s going to come for next season.”

Juju Watkins is not concerned about comparison

There has been a lot of comparison of Juju Watkins with a lot of past and present women's college basketball stars since last season. However, the guard is unconcerned about the frenzy going on and is rather focused on the future in the landscape.

“I think that happens a lot in the women’s game,” Watkins said. “Constantly comparing other players and their success. But I don’t think anybody really pays attention to that. Good players can coexist in this space.”

With an average of 27.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game last season, there’s a lot of expectation on Watkins in the 2024-25 season. She's already overseeing the renaissance of the Trojans in women’s basketball, and it's to be seen where she takes them.