Ty Berry injury update: HC Chris Collins provides latest on Northwestern guard's availability

Ty Berry was in the midst of a career year in 2023-24. However, it has come to an end. The Northwestern Wildcats senior guard, who leads the team in three-point shooting, has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after he underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus, according to coach Chris Collins.

Aayushya Agarwal of The Daily Northwestern shared the news, tweeting:

"At media availability, Chris Collins has provided more insight on Ty Berry’s injury: “He has a tear in his meniscus. He underwent successful surgery yesterday to repair the meniscus. Unfortunately, he will be out for the rest of the season.” Brutal for the ‘Cats."

Check out Aayushya Agarwal's tweet on Ty Berry's injury below:

Expand Tweet

Berry had started each of Northwestern's first 23 games before leaving last Wednesday's 80-68 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half. He missed their next outing on Sunday as they defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions by a score of 68-63 in his absence.

The fourth-year guard had been a key part of the Wildcats' strong season as they sit at 17-7. Northwestern is looking to make the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season and just the third time in program history. Both of their previous appearances have come since 2016-17, with the team winning their tournament opener before falling in the second round.

How has Ty Berry performed in his college career?

Ty Berry joined the Northwestern Wildcats as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He averaged 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks in just 14.5 minutes per game as a true freshman while shooting 40.2% from the field, 36.5% from the 3-point range and 60.0% from the free-throw line.

The following season, Berry averaged 7.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.7 spg and 0.1 bpg in 22.1 mpg while shooting 38.8% from the field, 38.8% from the 3-point range and 66.7% from the free-throw line.

He entered the starting lineup on a full-time basis as a junior, averaging 8.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.4 spg and 0.1 bpg while shooting 34.2% from the field, 29.1% from the 3-point range and 81.4% from the free-throw line.

Berry had been in the midst of his best season before tearing his meniscus. He was averaging 11.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.4 apg and 1.3 spg while shooting 44.9% from the field, 43.3% from the 3-point range and 89.5% from the free-throw line.