UConn basketball team gets hit with ticket scam as prices reach $4,000 mark ahead of March Madness

Ticket prices have skyrocketed for UConn Huskies games and some tickets even crossed the $4,000 mark. Scammers too are trying hard to fish in the troubled waters by selling the fraudulent tickets to the fans desperate to have a glimpse of UConn magic in the stadium.

Ticket prices skyrocketed as the University of Connecticut Huskies men's basketball team jumped to first place in the AP men's basketball college basketball poll. With March Madness just around the corner, it appears that ticket price madness came before.

Bill Peterson, Assistant Athletic Director of Communications at UConn, had some recommendations for the fans and especially urged them to get the tickets from SeatGeak ahead of the game against Villanova on Saturday.

“The best way for us to resolve a problem or for folks to resolve a problem if you have one is to use Seat Geek," Peterson said. "We have a partnership with them and can work with them and resolve those problems.

We encourage people to do their due diligence, do their homework, make sure you know the company, get recommendations or talk to other fans or other folks who used them in the past.”

Dan Hurley and the No. 1 UConn were upset 85-66 by the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays.

Uconn official warn about range of tricks employed by the scammers

The scam is not confined to basketball alone. With the ticket price rising, scammers seem to be unleashing all their creativity. A person needs to share the QR code in case he wants to sell his ticket. But people ask for the money first without giving the QR code to dupe the fans.

Officials have been warning the fans to do some homework like they do for other purchases. UConn official Akbar Khan had these words of caution:

“A lot of students advertise that they’re selling it and once you send them the money, they won’t send you the ticket. Might not even have a ticket to sell you, so it’s kind of unfortunate. I think the best way is if you meet someone in person, it’s going to be hard to pull that off.”

The officials of Uconn are providing regular updates regarding the tickets as they strive to eliminate fraudulent activity.