WATCH: $1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese shows off luxury Christmas celebration from 10,000 feet above the ground

Angel Reese is flying high these days, quite literally. The LSU women's basketball star took to social media to share a glimpse of her luxury Christmas celebration. She did so from 10,000 feet above the ground overlooking the New York City skyline.

The Lady Tigers have started their defense of the national title in quite some style, losing just once so far this season. Right now, they are on a holiday break before restarting their quest to reconquer the college basketball world on New Year's eve. So, Reese had some time on her hands to soar high in the spirit of Christmas with her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher.

Here is the video of the LSU Tigers women's basketball star celebrating Christmas:

“This was so much fun,” Reese wrote in her Instagram story.

The star forward also shared a carousel of photos on Instagram in a bright red dress, this time on the ground. She paired the dress with red shoes and a black handbag. Fletcher, on the other hand, donned Jeans and a t-shirt with a black jacket over it all.

The LSU forward had also shared photos with the Florida State men's basketball star in matching PJs with full festive spirit.

Reese stunned the college basketball world when she didn't feature for the Lady Tigers for four straight games last month. Many had assumed that she went out of favor with her head coach though she later revealed she was on a mental health break. But since coming back into the team, $1.7 million NIL-valued Angel Reese has been in fine form and LSU is once again unstoppable.

A look at Angel Reese in the 2023 season

Angel Reese and LSU Tigers' 2023 season started as a disaster as they fell in the first game of the season to the Colorado Buffaloes. But since then, no one has been able to stop the defending national champions from marching forward in their title defense.

Reese has featured in nine games out of 13 so far this season, averaging a whopping 19.9 points per game for the Lady Tigers. She has also averaged 10 rebounds per game while her assist average stands at 1.8.

LSU is currently second in the SEC after 13 games with a 12-1 overall record. They will take on the Jacksonville Dolphins on New Year's Eve to take their national title defense forward. Will Angel Reese be the star for them yet again?