WATCH: Kansas locker room has perfect post-game vibe after Jayhawks beat Samford 93-89 in first round

The Kansas Jayhawks brought the heat against the Samford Bulldogs, securing a thrilling 93-89 victory in the first round at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Despite a formidable surge from the Bulldogs, who nailed 10 three-pointers in the second half, the Jayhawks maintained their composure and clinched the win.

The Kansas locker room was buzzing with excitement after the game, as shared by the official Kansas account on X.

On Thursday night, Samford put up a strong fight, narrowing KU's lead multiple times, but KU responded with crucial plays, including a pivotal 3-pointer from guard Nick Timberlake and clutch free throws.

However, the Jayhawks held off an intense comeback over the No. 13 Samford. All five Kansas starters delivered double-digit scores, with junior forward K.J. Adams leading the team with 20 points.

“We just (want) to let everyone know that we are still the Kansas team we’ve been for the last couple of years,” forward KJ Adams told reporters.

The Jayhawks advanced in March Madness, and will next play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday at Delta Center.

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Samford Bulldogs marked by controversial late whistle

Nicolas Timberlake of Kansas was fouled on a questionable call, leading to two critical free throws that ensured the victory. This decision was contentious, with Samford’s A.J. Staton-McCray insisting he did not foul Timberlake.

“I was definitely fouled on the breakaway,” Timberlake said to reporters.

McCray told the media:

"I feel like it was a great play by me,” and called it a “terrible call.”

However, the Bulldogs missed a three-pointer with 2.4 seconds left, giving Kansas the win. Despite the controversy, the Jayhawks have advanced to the next round.

