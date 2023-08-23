Watch: USC sensation Bronny James surprises LA fans with his dad, LeBron, attending Drake's concert in the city

Bronny James, the USC commit, has been steadily recovering, as he suffered a cardiac arrest last month. The 18-year-old had his fans shaken when the news went out. Now better, Bronny has been seen in public with his family. While there are no updates on his training, James continues to make a steady recovery.

Drake, who recently performed at Crypto.com Arena, one of the shows of his tour, 'It's All A Blur', invited special guests for his entrance. His longtime supporter, LeBron James, along with Bronny James, accompanied him to the stage. James had his arm around his son as the two walked behind Champagne Papi on his way to the stage.

Champagne Papi had a two-day show in L.A. Though this wasn't the first time Drake had LeBron James surprise his fans at his concert. Back in 2018, LeBron James made a surprise appearance at the same venue, with Drake and Travis Scott performing their hit track, 'Sicko Mode.'

Bronny, the emerging college basketball star, also has great relations with big-time rap artists, as he had Travis Scott show up to his 18th birthday party last year.

Bronny James is already a basketball star

Starting his freshman year this November, Bronny is all set to make his debut for the Trojans. While he's still recovering, James will soon get back on the court to continue the grind. He is the most hyped prospect to make his college basketball debut this year. Bronny also has the most valued NIL profile among all college athletes.

Worth around $10.5 million, the teenager is already an elite-level sports personality. It will be interesting to see Bronny get back on the court after a long time. The Trojans have their first game of the season scheduled for November 6th versus Kansas State. While the Trojans have been making frequent appearances in the tournament, they haven't managed to make a Final Four appearance since 1954.

This year, with a better squad, the Trojans are expected to make a deeper run in the tournament compared to this year's March Madness. With a young asset, Bronny, on their roster, the team will have a lot of help in the scoring aspect.