Will Bronny James get back for March Madness - Exploring the timeline for return ahead of NCAA tournament

It was recently reported that Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during team practice with the USC Trojans Basketball Team. After being rushed to the ICU, he is now in stable condition and released from the ICU.

While his health status continues to be monitored, will Bronny James be eligible to get back for March Madness? As of now, there have been no further updates regarding the matter as the James family has released their statement on the matter.

"We ask for respect and privacy for the James family, and we will update media when there is more information," a James spokesperson said. "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

With the family's value for their privacy and health over basketball, it might be a while before there is an update regarding his playing status.

The NCAA season will begin on November 6. March Madness Selection is projected to start on March 17. The first four matchups will be on March 19-20, with the rest of the tournament following suit until reaching the championship game on April 8.

Bronny James commits to USC Trojans

As the basketball world awaits LeBron James' son's arrival in the NBA league, he will first be playing for the USC Trojans. Before he declares for the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny James will make his mark with amateur basketball.

James is a four-star recruit and is regarded as one of the top point guards in the 2024 draft pool. Ranked 27th overall in the draft class, according to CBS Sports' Kyle Boone, he is also the second-highest-ranked signee in USC's four-person recruiting class.

