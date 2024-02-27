"Who says he's not": Skip Bayless has surprisingly bullish 2024 NBA Draft projection for LeBron James’ son Bronny James"

Lebron James' son, Bronny, is in his first season with USC. Bronny has struggled at times this season and whether or not he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft is yet to be seen. However, the latest ESPN NBA mock draft has James going in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

On his Undisputed show, Skip Bayless talked about why LeBron took down the tweets that defended his son.

"LeBron is so proud of Bronny, and he wants to defend Bronny, but when he over defends, and it puts too much pressure on Bronny," Bayless said.

"So I think he took the tweets down because he's like, I gotta I overreacted here. I should just leave it alone. Because I'm drawing even more attention to something that doesn't need it."

Moreover, Bayless was bullish on his take on Bronny James' NBA 2024 draft projection.

"They just took him out [of the mock draft]. They just said no, he's not going to be part of this draft. Well, who says he's not? I think he will be," he added.

As Bayless says, ESPN removed Bronny James from their mock draft due to them thinking he would return to USC next season. However, all the talk about Bronny's future left LeBron frustrated, so he took to Twitter to brush up on the mock drafts.

"Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball," LeBron wrote in a now-deleted X post. "The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!"

Bronny James hasn't yet decided on his plans for the upcoming draft.

Bronny James' USC tenure

Bronny James was a four-star recruit out of high school and committed to USC.

The shooting guard has played in 19 games for the Trojans while starting six. James is averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 20.2 minutes.

However, James did miss the first part of the season after suffering a cardiac arrest during a preseason practice in July.