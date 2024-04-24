Why is AAU James E. Sullivan Award given? Taking a closer look at Caitlin Clark's coveted honor in 2024

Former Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark achieved a historic milestone as she became the first athlete to win the AAU James E. Sullivan Award for two years in a row.

The AAU James E. Sullivan Award, established in 1930 by the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), honors the most exceptional athlete in the United States at the collegiate or Olympic level.

The recipient of this prestigious award is determined through a voting process involving the public, the AAU Sullivan Award committee, the AAU board of directors, sports media and previous winners.

Women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark was named the 94th recipient of the award during an announcement at the New York Athletic Club on Tuesday. Voting for the award was open to the public from Tuesday, Mar. 12, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Mar. 19.

Clark was previously presented with the 93rd AAU Sullivan Award at a ceremony held on Sep. 19, 2023.

Although unable to attend the recent ceremony, Clark participated via Zoom. Her high school coach, Kristin Meyer of Dowling Catholic, accepted the award on her behalf.

"The AAU Sullivan Award is an incredible honor,” Clark said via Zoom. “I have been inspired by so many athletes that came before me, and I hope I can be that same inspiration for the next generation to follow their dreams."

Spencer Lee, a former Iowa wrestler, remains the only other Hawkeye to have received the AAU Sullivan Award, achieved this feat in 2019.

Taking a closer look at Caitlin Clark's coveted honor in 2024

NCAA basketball all-time leading scorer Caitlin Clark set a historic record as the top scorer in NCAA basketball history, breaking the late Pete Maravich's 54-year-old record.

With a unique scoring and assists combination, she is the only player in NCAA Division I Men’s or Women’s basketball history to lead her conference in both scoring and assists for four consecutive seasons.

Caitlin Clark holds several records:

The all-time leading scorer in NCAA D1

The single-season 3-point record in NCAA D1

The single-season points record in NCAA Women's D1

The career 3-point leader in NCAA Women's D1

The most 3s in a game in NCAA tournament history

The NCAA season scoring leader three times (in 2021, 2022, and 2024) and the NCAA season assists leader three times (in 2022–2024)

Clark dominated the offensive categories during her college basketball career at Iowa. She led the league in ten offensive categories, scoring an average of 31.6 points and providing 8.9 assists per game.

By the time she concluded her college career, the senior guard had become the all-time Division I leading scorer with 3,951 career points. Clark was also the first Division I athlete to achieve 3,600+ points, 1,000+ assists and 850+ rebounds.

The No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft will make her debut for the Indiana Fever on May 14 against the Connecticut Sun.