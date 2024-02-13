Why was Bill Self ejected? Looking at Kansas HC's blowout loss against Texas Tech 

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self did not have a memorable game against Texas Tech. Being on the road and playing without their star player Kevin McCullar, the odds were stacked against the Jayhawks in this matchup.

And unfortunately, the intensity of the game on the court got the better of Bill Self. He found himself ejected from the court midway through the game.

Without McCullar and depth on their charts, Texas Tech used this opportunity to their advantage against Kansas. Midway through the second half, Bill Self could not contain it anymore and had enough after an offensive foul was called against his team.

With Texas Tech leading the game 59-43, Self's frustration was visible courtside as he started to argue with the official which led to him getting a technical. But he did not stop until finally he was given a double technical and was eventually ejected from the court for penalties.

Self had to watch the rest of the game from the locker room and see his team succumb to a loss at United Supermarkets Arena. For a team that has been incredible at home, another away game loss will prove to be a difficult pill to swallow for the Jayhawks.

Texas Tech outplay No.6 Kansas 79-50

With Kevin McCullar's absence, the Jayhawks needed an offensive boost in order to clinch the victory against Texas Tech. Unfortunately, that was not the case for Bill Self and his team as only Johnny Furphy and Nicolas Timberlake were the only Kansas players to score double digits (13 points each) and the team finished with a disappointing 32.7% shooting percentage.

On the other hand, Texas Tech were on top of their game and their three-point shots proved to be a valuable addition to the scoreline. Darrion Williams scored the most points of the night with 30 points, 11 rebounds and three assists which proved enough for them to clinch a 29-point win at home.

