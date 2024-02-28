South Carolina vs Texas A&M injury report and predictions, February 28: Latest on Myles Stute, Ebrima Dibba and more

The No. 18 South Carolina Gamecocks (22-5, 10-4 SEC) continue their two-game road trip to face the Texas A&M Aggies (15-12, 6-8) on Wednesday night. Tipoff will be live from Reed Arena in College Station, TX, at 8:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

The Gamecocks bounced back on Saturday with a 72-59 win against Ole Miss after losing their previous two matchups to LSU and Auburn. The Aggies will look to turn things around after losing four straight games following their 85-69 upset over Tennessee on Feb. 10.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M basketball injuries

Texas A&M enters this contest with full health, with no players listed on the injury report. However, the Gamecocks will be dealing with one big setback along with a player who has only played three minutes this season.

Myles Stute, South Carolina

Senior guard Myles Stute missed the team's last game against Ole Miss with a knee sprain suffered during practice last week. Stute is questionable for tonight's matchup and in danger of missing his second straight outing.

Coach Lamont Paris spoke on Stute's injury in an interview with TheBigSpur after South Carolina's victory over Ole Miss, saying:

"[Stute] could (miss Texas A&M). For sure, he could. I don't want to say anything that's not accurate. It doesn't sound season-ending, it doesn't sound that way to me, based on what images showed."

The good news for the Gamecocks is that the injury isn't too severe, but it could leave them without Stute for at least one more game. Stute previously missed three games in January due to a left shoulder strain.

Stute, who transferred over from Vanderbilt this season, has been a solid bench piece for the Gamecocks, averaging 9.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting just over 40% from the field.

Ebrima Dibba, South Carolina

Coastal Carolina transfer Ebrima Dibba is out indefinitely with an Achilles injury he suffered after playing three minutes for the Gamecocks this season. There is no timetable for his return to action.

Dibba missed all of the 2022-23 season after having surgery to repair an Achilles injury he suffered during summer workouts. He waited over a year for his return to the court, where he would go down again with another Achilles injury on Nov. 11.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M predictions

Despite a worse record and not being ranked, Texas A&M enters this matchup as a 5.5-point favorite at home. The over/under is currently set at 134.5, according to ESPN BET.

This is the first and only time these teams will meet in the regular season, and it should be a close contest. Wade Taylor IV has been outstanding for the Aggies this season, and the team will need to rally around him if it hopes to come out of this game victorious.

This contest could easily go either way, but the spread seems a bit wide for the underdogs, and the Gamecocks have been rising in the AP Top 25 in recent weeks and have big wins this season over Tennessee and Kentucky.

Prediction: South Carolina to cover +5.5 points

