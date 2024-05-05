Top 5 college basketball centers to watch out for ahead of 2024 season ft. Clifford Omoruyi

The 2024–25 season of college basketball brings new and old faces back into the arena as they try to claim the title. The transfer season is almost over and most players will be settling in with their new teams as practice begins in the summer.

Here we take a closer look at prominent center's who can be pivotal for the team's success in the upcoming season.

Top five college basketball centers to watch out for

#1 Clifford Omoruyi

After four years with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Clifford Omoruyi is looking for a new home and has narrowed his list to four schools: North Carolina, Georgetown, Alabama, and Kansas State.

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Rutgers vs Maryland

In his senior year, he emerged as one of the best defenders in the country, as he averaged 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. Wherever he goes next, Omoruyi is expected to continue his excellent performances.

The center is also looking for opportunities in the NBA, as he declared for the 2024 draft, but it is unlikely that he will transition this year. He will announce his commitment soon.

#2 Hunter Dickinson

One of the most impressive centers in the Big 12, Dickinson's lone season at Kansas was great for his personal stats perspective. However, the team's campaign did not go well, as they exited March Madness in the second round.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Gonzaga vs Kansas

Hunter Dickinson averaged 17.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists on 54.8% shooting from the field. He easily took on both sides of the court as a rim protector and the second-best scorer in the team. He is set to return to Kansas for his fifth season.

#3 Oumar Ballo

After his freshman season at Gonzaga, Oumar Ballo transferred to Arizona. In his senior season, he was the team's leader in rebounding and blocked shots, averaging 12.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks, shooting 65.8%.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament West Regional-Arizona vs Clemson

For his fifth year in college, Ballo has transferred to Indiana, where he will continue his dominating performance on both ends of the court. IU coach Mike Woodson said of Oumar Ballo:

"His experience playing at the highest level will elevate our program. He is a big fella with soft touch around the rim, good hands, and solid footwork. He is very physical and is a perfect fit in our system and our league."

Incoming freshmen

#4 Khaman Maluach

The No. 1 center in the country, Khaman Maluach, has committed to Duke and will begin his college career on a completely rebuilt Blue Devils roster.

The 7-foot-2 center from the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal joins other top recruits like Cooper Flagg, Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Kon Knueppel and Darren Harris.

China v South Sudan: Group B - FIBA Basketball World Cup

Maluach helped his native country advance to the Paris Olympics as a 16-year-old and had been playing basketball for just five years.

He made immense progress at the NBA Academy since his arrival in 2021. ESPN calls him a competent shooter who can defend around the perimeter and block shots with precision.

#5 Olivier Rioux

After Zach Edey departed for the NBA this year, another Canadian big man is set to dominate college basketball.

A graduate of the IMG Academy, Olivier Rioux, committed to the Florida Gators. He is still considered a raw prospect with a lot of room to grow on the offensive end.

Syndication: The Daily Times

At 7-foot-7, Rioux is considered the world's tallest teenager, and he uses his vertical to his advantage, blocking shots and protecting the rim. It will be interesting to see how his game translates to the college basketball level.

Who is your favorite center for the upcoming season? Let us know in the comment section below.

