The USC Trojans face the Long Beach State 49ers today at 4 p.m. Eastern Time at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The Trojans have had a shaky start to their basketball season, with an overall record of 5-3. The 49ers have two games in hand over the Trojans and have a 6-4 record.

Last time out, the Trojans lost to No. 7 Gonzaga 89-76. The game was played on the road at MGM Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Guard Boogie Ellis was the top scorer for the southern California school, netting 28 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes.

That was more than Gonzaga's top scorers, Ryan Nembhard and Dusty Stromer, who only recorded 15 each. However, a team performance in which more than six players scored 10 or more points was enough to leave USC behind.

For their part, the 49ers defeated Life Pacific 88-66 in a home game at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. Varick Lewis and AJ George shared the honors of being the top scorers, with 12 points each. Lewis also had five rebounds but no assists, while Lewis had one assist but no rebounds. They played sixteen and eighteen minutes, respectively.

USC Trojans vs. Long Beach State 49ers Betting Tips

The 157.5 line hasn’t been covered in 8 of the last 10 USC games.

The 157.5 line hasn’t been covered in 16 of the last 20 USC games.

The 157.5 line hasn’t been covered in 4 of the last 5 LBSU games.

The 157.5 line hasn’t been covered in 7 of the last 10 LBSU games.

The 157.5 line hasn’t been covered in the last 3 LBSU games.

USC Trojans vs. Long Beach State 49ers Odds and Prediction

Spread: Long Beach State +14.5 (-110) vs. USC -14.5 (-110)

Money Line: Long Beach State (+700) vs. USC (-1100)

Game Total: Over 160.5 (-110) vs. Under 160.5 (-110)

The USC Trojans have looked wobbly to start the year, but they should win and cover the spread against easy opposition like the 49ers. The possible return of Bronny James to the lineup should beef up their defense and make them a better outfit.

USC 85-66 Long Beach State