What draft class is Isaiah Collier? Looking at USC guard's NBA draft eligibility

Isaiah Collier returned to action for USC on Feb. 7 after missing three weeks with a hand injury and produced 20 points in an 83-77 loss to California. The Trojans' last outing saw Collier put up a team-high 18 points in a 99-68 defeat to Stanford on Saturday night.

The talented freshman guard is ready to pick up where he left off and put on a show for the Trojans, who are off to a sluggish start and sit dead last in the Pac-12 with a 9-15 record.

A consensus top recruit, Collier was rated the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class by major scouting services, including ESPN and Rivals. The five-star guard was the crown jewel of USC's stellar recruiting class last year.

Collier has shown flashes of brilliance in his freshman season at USC, projecting him as a potential lottery pick for the NBA draft. But with his injury causing him to miss time, what draft class will the talented young guard decide to declare for?

What draft class is Isaiah Collier?

Isaiah Collier is expected to declare for the NBA draft this year and be a part of the 2024 NBA draft class. However, with USC underperforming, the 6-foot-2 guard could opt to return to boost his stock. Collier has a tough decision between declaring this year or targeting the 2025 draft.

Already 19, Collier meets the NBA age eligibility requirements to declare for the 2024 draft if he chooses. His decision will come down to whether he feels ready to transition to the pros or would benefit from another year of development at the college level.

Many media outlets have projected that Collier is destined to be a lottery to mid-first-round pick.

The freshman phenom has put up impressive numbers in his debut season for USC, averaging 15.8 points, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Despite missing time with a hand injury, he is shooting efficiently from the field (49.2%).

Blessed with prototypical point guard size and strength, Collier is a natural floor general. He plays with composure and pace, demonstrating great instincts and vision as a passer. Collier excels at creating for teammates and making those around him better. His blend of physical tools and high basketball IQ make him an enticing prospect with true leadership qualities for the point guard position.

