Who will replace Nika Mühl at UConn? 5 potential candidates to watch out for in Geno Auriemma's clan

UConn Huskies guard Nika Mühl, along with her teammate Aaliyah Edwards, has been drafted into the WNBA following the end of their college career. The Seattle Storm selected Mühl in the second round, while Edwards went to the Washington Mystics as the No. 3 pick.

The guard, along with Edwards and Paige Bueckers, were a formidable trio that took the Huskies to the Final Four in the 2024 March Madness. They exited the race after a loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

With Nika Mühl gone, coach Geno Auriemma must find the right player who could work seamlessly with Bueckers. Here are our predictions.

Five potential candidates to replace Nika Mühl

Current Roster

Azzi Fudd

The guard will be returning to play next season after missing the entire 2023-24 season except for two games. In the year before it, Azzi Fudd averaged 5.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals.

She's a probable replacement for Nika Mühl, considering her experience of playing alongside Bueckers and others.

Ashlynn Shade

Another likely option is Ashlynn Shade, who averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals last season. She started in 33 of 38 games and had to step up to the role after Fudd and Caroline Ducharme were sidelined with injuries.

Despite being a freshman and playing for a team that struggled with back-to-back injuries, Shade stepped up tremendously and was UConn's third-highest scorer.

KK Arnold

Arnold was the other freshman who had to step up to the role, and she delivered, averaging 8.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals last season.

The guard took care of both ends of the court as a playmaker and lockdown defender. KK Arnold played a crucial role in ensuring that Paige Bueckers had options and open shots to score.

Transfer: Signed

Kaitlyn Chen

The Princeton transfer is the most likely to replace Nika Mühl in a competitive and equal capacity. Kaitlyn Chen averaged 15.8 points and 4.9 assists last season and has the experience needed to fully take on the role of a starter and impact the scoreboard with Bueckers.

After three years in the Ivy League, Chen announced her commitment to the Huskies on Saturday via a social media post.

Transfer: In portal

Alexis Mead

Alexis Mead is another option for UConn, who's still in the transfer portal. The junior guard earned the CUSA All-Defensive Team honor last season, averaging 11.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1assists and 1.9 steals.

She could take care of the defense end while scoring when needed, giving the floor to star Paige Bueckers.

Who do you think could replace Nika Mühl at UConn? Let's know your thoughts in the comments section.

Also Read: WATCH: Emotional Nika Muhl goes teary-eyed bidding one last goodbye to UConn coach Geno Auriemma before Seattle Storm debut