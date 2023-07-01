Arch Manning NIL money: Following the greatest financial advice from his grandfather Archie, the Texas QB declines NIL offers worth millions

If there’s one advantage Arch Manning has over many other college football players, it’s having a handful of family members who are former athletes. They can help guide him to making the best decisions, which can be seen in his latest NIL money decision.

From his high school days, Manning was expected to be one of the top-earning student-athletes in the country. This is expected to get even bigger after enrolling at Texas.

Manning ranks as the third-highest athlete on On3 Sports' NIL 100 valuation list at $2.8 million. However, the quarterback won’t be taking any endorsement deal until he becomes the first choice.

This is following the advice of his grandfather, Archie Manning, who played as a quarterback in college football for Ole Miss. Texas Longhorns head coach, Steve Sarkisian said the following during an appearance at Touchdown Club of Houston in April:

"He’s taken zero money from a NIL perspective… His grandpa won’t let him take any NIL money. He said, 'You can take money when you become a player and you start.'"

When will Arch Manning become a starter at Texas?

Quinn Ewers held the starting role at quarterback for the Longhorns last season and is expected to continue at the heart of the team’s offense in 2023. Sarkisian confirmed this to reporters in April after the spring games:

"I think it's pretty clear to say that Quinn's our starting quarterback and we feel very good about that."

This means Arch Manning will hold the backup role in his freshman year. He made his first appearance for Texas during the spring game, where he encountered significant difficulties and struggled throughout.

Although his talent remains undeniable, the spring game highlighted the need for him to learn and adapt to college football. It is anticipated that he will receive some playing time in the upcoming season before assuming the starting role as a sophomore in 2024.

Ewers is expected to declare for the 2024 NFL draft, which should leave Manning as next in line. Given the projected timeline, it will be some time before Arch Manning can fully capitalize on his NIL potential.

