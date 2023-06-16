First glance at Tennessee's 2024 SEC schedule: The Volunteers and their opponents under the microscope

The Tennessee Volunteers have been an interesting program in the Southeastern Conference and they are going to be an intriguing watch. They were a dominant 11-2 (6-2) throughout the 2022 season and were second in the East Division and were only behind the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The Southeastern Conference is going through a bit of a facelift as they are adding the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners to the conference. They also are going to be eliminating the divisions and having the top two teams face off for the conference title.

But what should people expect out of the Tennessee schedule in 2024 and how should the Volunteers feel about it? Let's take a closer look into everything here.

Who will the Tennessee Volunteers face off against in 2024?

The Tennessee volunteers have an interesting schedule featuring a lot of the top programs in the conference. The 2024 season is not going to be an easy one to navigate here as they have home games against the Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and renewing their annual rivalry game against the Kentucky Wildcats. Their SEC road games are going to face the Vanderbilt Commodores, Oklahoma Sooners, Arkansas Razorbacks, and the national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The immediate jumping-off point is the fact that the Tennessee Volunteers have one of the tougher schedules in the SEC as they have a lot of quality opponents. That can really be a tough sell as they hope to make the SEC Championship Game in 2024 and will have to run the gauntlet in order to do so.

Having road games against Georgia and Oklahoma is going to be difficult to navigate but their Vanderbilt and Arkansas games mean they should split their road games at worst-case scenario. A fun matchup to look forward to is the Oklahoma road game as Josh Heupel played quarterback for the Sooners and is now the head coach for the Vols and this is a return back for him.

This Tennessee roster is going to look a lot different than it will even this season as a lot of their starting players are in their senior seasons. Theoretically, some are going to be able to return to the program if they want due to the COVID eligibility season but the schedule is a little daunting. This can be a very telling year for the Volunteers if they contend in a loaded SEC.

