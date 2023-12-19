Is Garrett Shrader playing in the bowl game? Syracuse QB's status explored ahead of Boca Raton Bowl

Syracuse Orange's QB Garrett Shrader has been an influential player in his team's bowl eligibility this season. The 23-year-old began his collegiate journey as a true freshman with the Mississippi State Bulldogs back in 2019. After COVID-19 shortened the 2020 season, Shrader transferred to Syracuse as the backup to former starter Tommy DeVito.

But just after four games in his Syracuse debut season in 2021, Shrader was named as the starting QB and has retained the position ever since.

With his college career coming to an end after the ongoing season, is Garrett Shrader going to play in the Boca Raton Bowl against the South Florida Bulls?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Garrett Shrader playing in the bowl game?

Unfortunately, Garrett Shrader will not be participating in the 2023 Boca Raton Bowl, which brings his collegiate journey to an end. The QB has been dealing with a shoulder injury since October which saw him being limited on the field in the last four games. Thus, after the regular season ended, Shrader underwent surgery to repair the tear he had suffered on his left shoulder.

Expand Tweet

The 23-year-old played a major role in Syracuse's 35-31 win over Wake Forest in the final regular season game to qualify for the bowl games. In that game, Shrader went on to compile 173 passing yards and three passing touchdowns along with one rushing touchdown, which proved to be enough to help Syracuse remain in the bowl conversation this season.

Interim head coach Nunzio Campanile, who is in charge until new head coach Fran Brown joins the team, had high praise for Garrett Shrader and said that his contributions in the Wake Forest game were vital for them to be playing in the Boca Raton Bowl.

"I've just been so impressed with Garrett, everything about him, the type of young man he is," Campanile said (via Sun Sentinel). "He was banged up all year and he continued to compete, fight for the guys. There's no way that we're here if he didn't play in that last game and play the way that he did. He's really been a great teammate all the way through. He's really a special, special guy."

Syracuse's QB Depth Chart for the 2023 Roca Baton Bowl

Since Garrett Shrader is not available for the game against South Florida, the team is now putting their faith in redshirt freshman Braden Davis. According to the depth chart that the team released on Monday, Davis is expected to be the starting QB in the bowl game since Carlos Del Rio Wilson was also not listed due to an injury.

Expand Tweet

Davis redshirted his freshman season last year and did not play in any games. He did get limited time in two games this season but is now set to make his proper debut against South Florida. Redshirt sophomore Luke McPhail who appeared in one game last season, is named as the backup to Davis.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season