Kyle Whittingham Pac-12 Media Day 2023: Complete schedule, list of players, TV channels, and more

Kyle Whittingham will once again be participating at the Pac-12 Media Day. The conference's longest-serving head coach will be taking part in his 19th Media Day at the Resort World Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday as he leads the Utah contingent.

The coach will be accompanied by quarterback Cameron Rising and safety Cole Bishop. The Utah Utes representatives are scheduled to take the stage first at the event and will begin their session with the assembled media at 8:45 AM Pacific Time.

Fans can catch the Pac-12 Media Day live on the Pac-12 Network and stream it through various platforms, including Pac-12 Insider, the Pac-12 Now app, and Pac-12.com.

Can Kyle Whittingham lead Utah to third consecutive Pac-12 titles

The Utes have impressively claimed the last two Pac-12 championships. The question of whether Kyle Whittingham can lead them to the third has filled the air. The Utes defeated Caleb William-led USC against all odds to win the Pac-12 championship last season.

However, many analysts do not see them retaining the title in the upcoming season. The Trojans are considered the betting favorite to win the Pac-12 title in 2023. Nonetheless, considering what Utah has done in the two seasons, they definitely can't be ruled out.

SuperWest Sports @SuperWestSports 2023 Media Pac-12 Football Predicted Order of Finish



1. USC (25)

2. Washington (4)

3. Utah (6)

4. Oregon (1)

5. Oregon State

6. UCLA

7. WSU

8. Arizona

9. Cal

10. ASU

11. Colorado

12. Stanford



(First-Place votes)

Players representing Utah in the Pac-12 media day alongside Kyle Whittingham?

Cameron Rising is set to attend media day for the second consecutive year. This comes after the talented quarterback led Kyle Whittingham's team to their second Pac-12 title. He threw for 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns in 2022 and also rushed for 465 yards and six touchdowns.

The two-time All-Pac-12 team selection has played a total of 27 for the Utes, starting 25 of them. He now shares the record for the fifth-most starting quarterback wins in Utah's history with a total of 18 victories. He is set to improve on that record in the upcoming season.

Rising's outstanding performance in 2022 earned him an honorable mention in the Pac-12 All-Conference selection. Notably, he was bestowed with the title of MVP in the 2022 Pac-12 Championship game, showing his prowess against Heisman winner, Caleb Williams.

Cole Bishop, on the other hand, enters his junior season with the Utes in 2023. The former three-star prospect has been an important player for Kyle Whittingham’s defense since his freshman season in 2021. He has so far played a total of 24 games for the Utes, starting 19.

Among the currently active Pac-12 secondary players, Bishop holds the second position in career tackles per game, averaging 5.7 tackles. He received well-deserved recognition as an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in both 2021 and 2022.

In the previous season, Bishop showcased his defensive prowess by leading the Utes team with an impressive tally of 83 tackles. He also recorded 6.0 tackle-for-loss, 1.5 sacks, four passes defended, an interception and a fumble recovery.

