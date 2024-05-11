Deion Sanders came to Colorado with the aim of transforming the football program. But he was armed with three of his best players who were going to bring the nation’s attention to the team.

Prime Time brought along his two sons Shedeur and Shilo and the five-star, two-way recruit Travis Hunter to the Colorado Buffaloes. Little did fans know in December 2022 that his sons would become the face of NIL and some of those student-athletes who will greatly benefit from it.

With Shedeur ($4.6 million NIL as per On3) signing NIL deals with brands like Gatorade, BRADY Brand, Google, etc, and his brother Shilo ($1.1 million NIL as per On3) collaborating with The Northface, Nike, etc, the two are among the highest-earning student-athletes.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

John Cavale, the founder and chairman of Athlete.org, believes the Sanders brothers are engaged in “real NIL.”

“Shedeur and Shilo are doing real NIL,” Cavale said, according to USA Today.

The deals and the attention that they draw are organic, meaning the process of companies reaching out to Deion Sanders’ sons to endorse their products is what counts as real NIL.

Cavale was also of the opinion that their combination is rare as there are only a handful of student-athletes who have tasted the same kind of NIL progress as them.

Other players like South California’s Hooper Bronny James ($3.7 million NIL), Texas QB Arch Manning ($2.4 million), and Travis Hunter ($2.7 million) are some of the other top NIL earners.

Deion Sanders’ son Shilo set to make his acting debut

Considering the popularity Shilo Sanders enjoys, it was inevitable for him to enter the entertainment space. Coach Prime announced on Instagram that his second-oldest son will make his acting debut on “Black Mafia Fridays” as his younger self.

The drama show will feature the NFL legend in episode 10 of its 10th season. Shilo will play his father and try to bring his swag to the show.

The two-time Super Bowl champ was happy and proud to announce the news to his fan base on Instagram.

Therefore, Deion Sanders’ sons have successfully harnessed their father's fame and created a space for themselves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback