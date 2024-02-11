"Big 12 has made a stamp in NFL now": Patrick Mahomes hypes up Super Bowl LVIII showdown with big shoutout to Brett Yormark's FBS powerhouse

Former Texas Tech Raider Patrick Mahomes is set to participate in the Super Bowl again. The Kansas City Chiefs star man has established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL over the years and will lead the Chiefs to compete for the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

When he made his first appearance in the Super Bowl in 2020, Mahomes was the first quarterback from the Big 12 to lead a team to the NFL championship game. Mahomes played for Texas Tech before he was a first-round pick by the Chiefs in 2017.

Speaking ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Patrick Mahomes expressed his excitement about how quarterbacks from the Big 12 have dominated the professional stage. With two Big 12 quarterbacks set to square off on Sunday, he believes the conference is now having its mark on the league.

"I'm extremely excited about it, honestly," Mahomes told the media on Thursday. "I remember when I first got to the Super Bowl, I think I was the first Big 12 quarterback to get here. So now, we've kind of dominated the Super Bowls with Big 12 quarterbacks. It shows that the game is evolving and that the Big 12 has made a stamp on the NFL now.

"It's something that when I first came out, it was like, 'A Big 12 quarterback doesn’t work in the NFL,' and now we’re all over the playoffs and all over the league. It shows that we’re continuing to get better there, and even though all the other schools are going to these other Power 5 conferences, the Big 12 will still have their stamp on the game."

Mahomes opposing quarterback on Sunday will be 49ers star Brock Purdy, who played the Iowa State Cyclones in his college career.

Commissioner Brett Yormark has been actively involved in improving the Big 12, with the conference's expansion plans adding teams like Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado.

How many Super Bowls has Patrick Mahomes appeared in?

Patrick Mahomes will make his fourth appearance in the Super Bowl when the Chiefs square up against the 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday night. This marks a significant milestone for the quarterback and places him on the path to reaching legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

His first appearance in the Super Bowl came in 2020 when the Chiefs played against the 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. In a 31-20 comeback win for Kansas City, Mahomes threw 286 yards and two touchdowns.

Mahomes' second appearance at the Super Bowl in 2021 was a matchup against Tom Brady. The GOAT showed superiority as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9, with Mahomes throwing for 270 yards with no touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes was back again in the Super Bowl in 2023 when the Chiefs played against the Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. He threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-35 comeback victory.