CFB insider drops his AP top 25 prediction for Week 1; Florida State and Georgia lead the list

The AP top 25 poll will be released on Tuesday, and one CFB insider has projected his top 25.

Ranking the teams on one week is always tough, as some teams didn't play a tough team, and ranking them off a game school, where they're supposed to win by a blowout was uncertain.

However, the AP top 25 poll will still be released, and CFB insider Brett McMurphy shared his projection.

"1 Florida State. 2 Georgia. 3 Michigan. 4 Alabama. 5 Washington. 6 Penn St. 7 Oregon. 8 Ohio St. 9 Notre Dame. 10 Oregon State. 11 USC. 12 LSU. 13 UNC. 14 Tennessee. 15 Duke. 16 Ole Miss. 17 UCLA. 18 Utah. 19 Texas. 20 OU. 21 Tulane. 22 Wisconsin. 23 Auburn. 24 K-State. 25 Louisville."

The first big shock to many fans is Georgia not being the number one school in the nation. The Bulldogs are the reigning back-to-back National Championships and cruised to a 48-7 win over Tennessee Martin in Week 1.

Of course, the Florida State Seminoles had arguably the most impressive win in Week 1. Florida State dominated LSU 45-24 in a game the Seminoles were underdogs in.

Rounding out the top five is Michigan at three, Alabama at four and Washington at five.

Will Georgia not be #1?

If the Georgia Bulldogs are not the top team, it would be a surprise. Although Florida State had the more impressive win, until the Bulldogs lose a game, there's no reason for the back-to-back champs not to be number one.

Georgia is set to host Ball State in a game the Bulldogs will be massive favorites. Georgia also won't play a team projected to be in the top 25 until Nov. 11 when they head to Ole Miss, leading to criticism of the Bulldogs' schedule.

Biggest fallers

The biggest faller in the AP top 25 poll is LSU. Entering Week 1, the Tigers were ranked fifth in the nation, but after being dominated by FSU, LSU will fall to 12, according to McMurphy.

Another faller is Clemson, who won't even be in the AP Top 25 after losing to Duke on Monday night.

