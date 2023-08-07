CFB insider says Pac 4 will hold merger talks with ACC, reviving current fallout of George Kliavkoff's FBS powerhouse

Pac-12 aka Pac 4 commissioner George Kliavkoff could look to merge with the Atlantic Coastal Conference (ACC), as per CBF insider Jim Williams.

The Pac-12 was dealt a major blow, with USC, UCLA, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah leaving for other conferences. It's tough news for the conference, but commissioner Kliavkoff has been adamant that the conference will survive.

If the Pac-12 is going to survive, though, Kliavkoff will need to add new teams and do so quickly. Although there has been talk of potentially merging with the Mountain West Conference, Williams claims that the Pac-12 could talk to the ACC about merging.

Jim Williams @JWMediaDC The Pac 4 will talk with the ACC have talks about a merger. The ACC legal team feels that the additions @StanfordFball @calfootball @OregonState @WSUCougarFB could open the door for a better TV deal w/ ESPN keeping @FSUFootball & @ClemsonFB happy. It would bring @DukeMBB @UNC… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"The Pac 4 will talk with the ACC have talks about a merger. The ACC legal team feels that the additions @StanfordFball @calfootball @OregonState @WSUCougarFB could open the door for a better TV deal w/ ESPN keeping @FSUFootball & @ClemsonFB happy," Williams wrote.

"It would bring @DukeMBB @UNC @NCState @UVAFootball @VATechFB @WakeForest @GeorgiaTechFB @Pitt_FB @CuseFootball @BostonCollege - IT IS A VERY LONG SHOT!," Williams added

As Williams reports, it would be a longshot, but it's definitely a conversation Kliavkoff needs to have if he wants to keep the Pac-12 afloat past the 2023 college football season.

If the merger with the ACC doesn't come to fruition, it's uncertain what the next steps for the Pac-12 and George Kliavkoff would be.

George Kliavkoff hoping to keep Pac-12 alive

Ever since USC and UCLA announced their departure from the Pac-12, George Klivakoff and the conference have been in a tough spot.

The Pac-12 needed to get a new media rights deal, which proved to be more challenging than many expected. Eventually, Kilavkoff did secure a deal with Apple which was mostly streaming, but the schools were getting considerably less than other conferences, which left many schools to leave.

After eight schools left, the Pac-12 released a statement that the conference was focused on adding teams.

"Today’s news is incredibly disappointing for student-athletes, fans, alumni and staff of the Pac-12 who cherish the over 100-year history, tradition and rivalries of the Conference of Champions.

"We remain focused on securing the best possible future for each of our member universities."

At the moment, George Kliavkoff will continue to talk to other conferences and schools as he looks to merge or add programs to keep the Pac-12 alive.

