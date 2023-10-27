College football Week 9 injury report: Latest on Riley Leonard, TreVeyon Henderson, Cam Rising and more

College football is about to enter the final month of the season, and with eight weeks behind us, some key players have suffered some injuries.

Week 9 of college football is set to kick off this weekend with some key games. Although this slate isn't as good as weeks past, there are still some pivotal games for the outlook of the college football playoff.

Ahead of Week 9, here are updates on injuries to key players.

College football injury report for Week 9

Riley Leonard, QB, Duke

Riley Leonard reaggravated his ankle injury at the end of Duke's loss to Florida State last weekend.

After hurting his ankle again, the Duke Blue Devils quarterback status for Week 9 against Louisville was very much up in the air. Currently, head coach Mike Elko is still listing Leonard as day-to-day.

"I think after talking to the doctors and everyone, Riley is going to be day-to-day. It's kind of where we're at with that."

Currently, Leonard is questionable for Saturday's game against Louisville at 3:30 p.m. ET.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to play Wisconsin on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. ET, and running back TreVeyon Henderson will be a full go for Week 9.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day confirmed that Henderson would be back in the lineup after missing the last three games due to an undisclosed injury.

Henderson has run for 295 yards on 44 carries and five touchdowns this season.

Cam Rising, QB, Utah

Cam Rising has yet to play this season and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Utah Utes starting quarterback suffered a major knee injury during the Rose Bowl, but it was thought he would return this season. However, the Utes shut Rising down for the year and he has since revealed the injury is much more serious.

"I wasn't really expecting to do this, but I just want to let everybody know I didn't just tear my ACL," Rising told ESPN 700. "I tore my meniscus, MPFL, and MCL. It was a big surgery and it's not an easy comeback. I've been working my tail off.

"There are guys that have had similar injuries to this like Kyler Murray, Hendon Hooker, who have decided not to play this season. I'm grinding and doing everything I possibly can, and even the fact I'm going out there and practicing. I'm ahead of schedule."

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Brock Bowers is the star player on the Georgia Bulldogs offense, but the tight end is dealing with an ankle injury.

After a bye week, the hope for many Bulldogs fans was Bowers would be able to return to the lineup on Saturday against the Florida Gators. However, it still remains uncertain if Bowers will even travel to Jacksonville, as it looks like the tight end will miss Week 9.

“We haven’t made the decision yet,” Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC Coaches Teleconference. “We’ll make the decision based on who is traveling, how many we can travel, what our numbers look like at each position. We have some decisions to make on all that. We don’t want to make that decision right now.”

Jayden de Laura, QB, Arizona

Jayden de Laura has been out since Sept. 23 and remains questionable with a calf injury.

Arizona is set to play Oregon State on Saturday, and the Wildcats have yet to announce if de Laura will play or not.

This season, de Laura is 87-for-125 for 1,069 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.