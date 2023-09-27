Deion Sanders Jr. has a 2-word statement for Skip Bayless' comments about Coach Prime - "Skip Turnt" 

Deion Sanders Jr. has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding his father's transformation of the Colorado Buffaloes and how it's rallying the black community. Sanders Jr. commented on Skip Bayless' tweet which was centered around Deion Sanders and Black America's Team.

“Is Deion's Colorado now Black America's team? Now on @Undisputed”

Sanders Jr. posted a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram story and commented two words,

“Skip Turnt.”

Deion Sanders Jr. responds to Skip Bayless via his Instagram story

Why did Skip Bayless tweet about Deion Sanders?

There's a background to Skip Bayless' tweet about Deion Sanders' Colorado team and why it's being discussed on his show. It started with an article by USA Today's Mike Freeman titled, “Deion Sanders transformed Colorado into Black America's Football team.”

The article discusses how Sanders' tremendous turnaround of the Colorado Buffaloes football team is getting the black community behind him. Freeman wrote:

“The idea of Colorado as Black America's team may seem absurd, and this is a topic that is certain to infuriate some. The idea that an historically white football program like Colorado's is suddenly a Black team, on the surface, seems goofy. Yet Georgetown was a white program until John Thompson turned them into Black America's basketball team.”

Former USC Trojans wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson appeared on Bayless' Undisputed and discussed the matter at hand. In his opinion, it is only natural that the Black community get behind Sanders. This is because he's a model of what a Black man can achieve in a white-dominated industry.

“When you are a young black man or a older black man, whatever the case may be," he said. "We'll always look for people that look like us that are having success ... we are not in certain industries doing fine at a certain level, unlike our counterparts. What we tend to do is rally behind the successful people that look like us.

He added that no matter what detractors may think of Sanders, he's worked hard to get where he is. Therefore, he deserves the support he's getting. Johnson, who's a Trojan, made it clear that he'll be supporting USC this weekend against Colorado.

However, he stated he'd be in the locker room to celebrate with Sanders if the Buffaloes defeat the Trojans.

Colorado's impressive start to the season was interrupted last Saturday as the Buffaloes fell to a 42-6 defeat in the hands of the Oregon Ducks. It was the Buffaloes' first Pac-12 matchup this season and there's no respite yet. They face Pac-12 favorite, the USC Trojans this weekend as they look to recover from the defeat against Oregon.

Sanders remains confident in his players' abilities to achieve a win against a strong USC side led by quarterback Caleb Williams.