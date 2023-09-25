“He really listens and he really wants to learn” - Alabama HC Nick Saban praises Jalen Milroe's positive attitude and willingness to learn

Speaking to reporters after the Ole Miss game, Alabama coach Nick Saban said his starting quarterback, Jalen Milroe, listens and learns when he's giving out lessons.

The Crimson Tide had started QB2 Tyler Buchner and given snaps to Ty Simpson against South Florida in Week 3, and many wondered what that meant for Milroe.

Jalen Milroe struggled in Week 2's home loss against Texas and was benched for the South Florida matchup. However, after Buchner and Simpson both played poorly in the 17-3 win over USF, Saban went back to Milroe for Alabama's Week 4 game against Ole Miss.

Against the Rebels, Milroe had a solid game as he was 17-for-21 for 225 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also ran for 28 yards on 16 carries.

Milroe did enough to lead the Crimson Tide across the finish line and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Following Sunday's win over Ole Miss, Nick Saban praised Milroe for his desire to succeed. Saban said he gives his quarterbacks lessons and expects them to take advantage of it.

"I think you have to take advantage of the lessons. I meet with the quarterbacks on Sunday. I meet with them on Thursday. I just have some things that, ‘OK, here’s what you really did well, and here’s some things I want you to look at, whether it’s footwork and how you’re setting up and how it affects your accuracy. What maybe the other team plays or does.’

"You’re really just trying to teach. I think you want to try to teach in a way that’s going to impact and affect them in a positive way. And Jalen’s really good about that. I mean, he really wants to learn. He really listens."

Nick Saban also praised Jalen Milroe for his attitude in trying to help Buchner and Simpson before the Bulls game. But the Crimson Tide's offense is now his for the foreseeable future.

Jalen Milroe will lead Alabama against Mississippi State in Week 5

After Jalen Miroe helped the Crimson Tide beat Ole Miss at home on Saturday, he will now head on the road to play Mississippi State in a night game in Week 5.

Alabama is currently favored by 14.5 points on the road, as the Crimson Tide are looking to improve to 4-1 on the year.

The next five games for Alabama and Jalen Milroe are all of utmost importance. After going on the road to take on Mississippi State, Alabama will travel to play Texas A&M and then host Arkansas, Tennessee and LSU.