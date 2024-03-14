"He’s open to kind of re-learning": Kalen DeBoer shares first impressions of Alabama QB Jalen Milroe ahead of 2024 Spring games

Jalen Milroe appears to be the frontrunner with Alabama's quarterback competition heating up for the 2024 season. After a shaky start in 2023, Milroe emerged as a leader, guiding the Crimson Tide back to the College Football Playoff, registering 23 TDs, 2,384 yards and six interceptions.

With Nick Saban now gone, Milroe is impressing in spring practice under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

The newly-appointed head coach is impressed by Milroe's willingness to learn and adapt to his new system. He commented on the quarterback on “The Audible with Stew & Bruce”, saying:

“He’s been great, just listening, trying the things that are little tweaks here and there that we think he can improve on,” DeBoer said. “He’s open to kind of re-learning. He was as quick as anyone in understanding the base concepts when we were installing them,” DeBoer said on The Audible with Stew & Bruce

DeBoer also talked about Jalen Milroe’s arrival time at the morning practices, highlighting his punctuality.

“You can’t beat him in," DeBoer said. "We do get strength staff that will get there around that time, and they’re with him, as well. The guy’s taking advantage of every minute in the day, and you love guys that want it that bad to where they’ll make those sacrifices and the commitments at that level.”

Milroe’s dual-threat talent has impressed DeBoer

Jalen Milroe is impressing the new Alabama head coach with more than his arm talent this spring. DeBoer also sees the explosiveness Milroe brings with his legs. He referenced Milroe's ability to make plays downfield and scramble for first downs or even big gains.

"He's got tools both with his arm and his legs," DeBoer said. “And then just his mobility, whether it’s keeping plays alive or really, like, hitting home runs where he escapes or maybe even a designed quarterback run.”

This dual-threat ability was a key factor in Milroe's late-season surge in 2023, and it appears to be a perfect fit for DeBoer's system. Milroe has also built a reputation for "mental toughness" through a grueling routine that includes hot-and-cold showers, early morning meditations (even on non-game days) and starting his work ethic early.

