"Hell yeah": Alabama HC Nick Saban worries about Crimson Tide's sack woes

Nick Saban has had better seasons at Alabama Crimson Tide, but the legendary coach’s standards are not the same as those of an average coach. Alabama is currently No. 11 with a 6-1 record going into Week 8. However, it still sits comfortably at the top of the SEC West standings with a 4-0 record in conference play this season.

This situation will be no cause for worry for any other coach, but not Nick Saban. During his weekly presser ahead of the upcoming Week 8 clash with the Tennessee Volunteers, Saban expressed worries over his team’s sack record this season. A reporter asked him, “31 sacks so far this year; this is concerning; and is that fixable this time of the year?” Answering him, the 71-year-old said:

“Well, to the first part of your question, I would say, ‘Hell yeah!’”

Nick Saban’s admittance of a worrying situation in his team’s performance shows what has made him distinctive as a coach over the years. Also, it is indicative of one thing: the team is working hard on improving the situation, and fans can expect to see better results in the coming weeks.

How is Nick Saban vs. Josh Heupel for Week 8 shaping up?

The Crimson Tide are up for a big Week 8 matchup against their traditional rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers. Tennessee’s season hasn’t been bad so far, although the Vols will be looking to make it better. Josh Heupel will be looking to lead the team to their fortieth overall win over Alabama in the series’ history.

A win for the Vols will also put their conference record this season at 3-1 and set them up for improved performances in coming games. The ultimate goal for the team is to earn a berth in the SEC title game and go on to the playoffs. Heupel led the Vols to their best season in over two decades last season, breaking their 15-game losing streak to Nick Saban’s Alabama.

Saban, on the other hand, has the immediate mandate of keeping his team’s unbeaten record in SEC play. The Tide recorded their first and only loss so far this season in the rivalry against the Texas Longhorns. Texas beat Alabama 34-24, completing their revenge for last season’s narrow loss on home ground.

Furthermore, Saban will ultimately be focused on getting his team to the playoffs and vying for the national championship which he last won in 2020. Saban’s former lieutenant Kirby Smart took over the dominance of college football from him over the past two seasons. The Alabama coach is poised to regain his dominance.