How long is Cameron Davis out for? Injury update on the Washington Huskies' RB

Washington running back Cameron Davis will miss the entire 2023 college football season after suffering a lower-body injury in practice last week. Coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed on Tuesday that the sophomore running back won't be with the Huskies in their final ride in the Pac-12.

"Cam is a huge part of [the offense]," DeBoer told reporters. "It's his second year in the system, works so hard, leads the right way, disciplined guy. He not only does a great job with the ball in his hands, but in pass protection, he knows everything inside and out."

Davis’ injury is a setback for the Washington Huskies as they are anticipated to challenge for the Pac-12 title in the upcoming season. The current Huskies offensive lineup is believed to be capable of pursuing a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2023.

What does Cameron Davis' injury mean for the Huskies?

Cameron Davis took the college football world by storm with an impressive performance in his freshman year at Washington. In the 11 games he played last season as a backup to Wayne Taulapapa, Davis recorded 552 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 107 attempts.

Notably, Davis stood out as the sole tailback in the Pac-12 to rush for 10 touchdowns last season. With Taulapapa's departure, Cameron Davis was poised to take on the role of the Huskies’ primary running back for the upcoming season. However, that wasn’t meant to be.

De Boer also confirmed that Cameron Davis is not the only Washington player out of the upcoming season. Reserve guard Gaard Memmelaar and walk-on safety Sean Toomey-Stout are also out of the season, with Toomey-Stout compelled to retire due to medical reasons.

Who will the Huskies turn to?

The absence of a player like Davis raises concerns for Washington as it strategizes its offense, which is expected to be one of the most prolific in college football once again this season.

Nevertheless, the Huskies have alternative options to consider. DeBoer said:

“...but we’ve got guys who have come into the program, guys who have already been here. It’s a competitive room, and guys are going to have opportunities to step up. We need that from them, and they will [step up]. That’s what every football season brings, times of adversity.”

Players who seem set to take on more prominent roles due to Davis' injury include Mississippi State transfer Dillon Johnson and Will Nixon. Johnson, who played under the late Mike Leach, accumulated 1,198 rushing yards over three seasons.