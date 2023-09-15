How to watch the Georgia vs. South Carolina game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 16, College Football Week 3

The Georgia Bulldogs’ Eastern Division rivalry with the South Carolina Gamecocks is set to take place this weekend. The Bulldogs(2-0) have fared excellently against their first two opponents this season, as anyone would expect. However, the South Carolina(1-1) will be their first test in the SEC.

The Bulldogs’ rivalry with the Gamecocks has a long history. The two teams will be meeting this weekend for the 74th time. The Bulldogs have the upper hand, leading the series with a 54-19-2 record. Going into this game, they remain the favorites, having scored no less than 40 points in each of their last five games.

Georgia has won its last three matchups against South Carolina. With another win this weekend, the Bulldogs will have a four-game winning streak over the Gamecocks. The Bulldogs have the longest active win streak in college football and can extend it to 20 games with a win this weekend.

Below is everything you need to know about the game, including where and how to watch it.

What channel is showing Georgia vs. South Carolina?

The Bulldogs game against the Gamecocks this weekend will air on CBS. It can also be live-streamed on FuboTV.

Venue and date of Georgia vs. South Carolina

The matchup between the Bulldogs and the Gamecocks is scheduled to be played on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. (EST). The Bulldogs will be playing in front of their home fans at the Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia.

South Carolina fans will be hoping that their starting quarterback, Spencer Rattler, is at his best when they face the Bulldogs this weekend. Rattler has been spectacular for the Gamecocks this season and deservedly earned the SEC Quarterback of the Week honor for Week 2.

In the Gamecocks’ 47-21 win over Furman Paladins, Rattler completed 25 of 27 pass attempts for 345 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for another touchdown as the Gamecocks won the game with ease.

Carson Beck will be Georgia’s starting quarterback against South Carolina. Beck has been in good form for the Bulldogs in the first two games of the season. He will be looking to further stamp his authority on the Bulldogs’ offense as the season progresses and the opponents get tougher.

South Carolina will be the quarterback’s first test. And how he performs this weekend will set the tone for the Bulldogs' offense for the rest of the season.