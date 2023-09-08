How to watch Memphis Vs Arkansas State game today? Time, channel, TV schedule and live stream - September 9 | College Football Week 2

College football Week 2 continues with this early-season matchup featuring Memphis vs Arkansas State. The Tigers won their opener relatively well, while the Red Wolves are going back to the drawing board after that horrendous outing against Oklahoma. Here is how you can watch the game--kickoff times, channels, where to stream.

Aside from that, we'll also give you a quick tale-of-the-tape alongside the best players you should watch out for. So, what are you waiting for? Read on!

What channel is Memphis Vs Arkansas State on today?

The Memphis vs Arkansas State game will be broadcast live on ESPN+, the well-known network's online streaming subscription service. It appears to be available nowhere else. But you can catch it on the abovementioned service for $9.99/mo or $99.99/yr.

When and where are Memphis vs Arkansas State playing?

Date and time: September 10, Sunday, at 7 A.M. E.T.

Stadium: Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro, AR

Broadcast team:

Online streaming: ESPN+

Memphis Vs Arkansas State Start Time

Kickoff for the Memphis vs Arkansas State game is scheduled for 7 A.M. E.T. It's a little early, yes, so don't miss it!

Who will be the starting QB for Memphis against Arkansas State?

Looks to be Seth Henigan will continue to helm the on-field offense for the Tigers. He had a stellar game against Bethune-Cookman in Week 1, where he went 27-for-36 and logged 334 yards, alongside two TDs and two interceptions. As per the Commercial Appeal, Henigan looked to have "adjusted well on the fly" on the field. This bodes well for the Tigers heading into Jonesboro.

For now, Henigan and his coaches need to clean up their offense. A separate Commercial Appeal report pointed out that all 14 of Bethune-Cookman's points were allowed with barely any significant defensive pressure. The offense isn't all bad, however, as RB Sutton Smith (115 rushing yards) and Old Dominion transfer Blake Watson (three rushing TDs) impressed.

Who will be the starting QB for Arkansas State against Memphis?

Coming off a rather disappointing debut against the Oklahoma Sooners, J.T. Shrout looks to be QB1 again for the game against Memphis. Shrout is a former Tennessee and Colorado player, who entered the transfer portal earlier this year.

His stats in the terrible 0-73 destruction to Oklahoma included a sub-par 46.2% CMP, zero touchdowns, and only 148 yards. He also only went 12-for-26. This is quite uncharacteristic compared to his performance a year ago, but it's still way too early in the season to say anything.