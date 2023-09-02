How to watch UMass vs Auburn game today? - Time, Channel, TV schedule, and live Stream, September 2 | College Football Week 1

Auburn facing off against UMass begins another Hugh Freeze chapter in the SEC and the tie against the Minutemen will likely be one of the easiest fixtures in a difficult schedule for the Tigers.

Earlier in the week after naming Payton Thorne the starting QB, Hugh Freeze was not pleased that the news had leaked.

"Only four people knew that. I didn't even tell the staff."

What channel is UMass vs. Auburn on today?

TV channel (national): ESPN

ESPN Live stream: ESPN app

The matchup between UMass and Auburn will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game can also be streamed live on the ESPN App

UMass vs. Auburn start time

Date: Saturday, Sep. 2

Saturday, Sep. 2 Kickoff: 3:30 PM EST

UMass vs. Auburn will kick off at 3:30 PM EST from the Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Can Hugh Freeze lift Auburn?

Last season, the Tigers had a 5-7 overall and 2-6 conference record and they brought in experienced coach Hugh Freeze to reverse their fortunes. Freeze has coached in the SEC (Southeastern Conference) before with Ole Miss.

All eyes will be on quarterback transfer Payton Thorne from the Michigan State Spartans. He was responsible for 2,679 yards resulting in 19 touchdowns last season alongside 11 interceptions.

Freeze was full of praise for Thorne when he named his starting QB.

"The reason Payton is getting the nod is just the leadership ability and the understanding of the offense," Freeze said. "He's been in some really good battles and just seems like he was more efficient in the decision-making."

Coach Hugh Freeze will have one of the toughest schedules to contend with in college football. After the relatively easy matchup against UMass, the Tigers go on the road against California, Samford and Texas A&M.

Afterwards, they still have to go against national champions Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Nick Saban's Alabama.

Freeze had a 39-25 record during his time at Ole Miss, amended to 12-25 after being stripped of his wins due to recruiting violations. He certainly has the pedigree to make the Tigers better.

Can UMass have a better season?

Last season, UMass had a woeful season going 1-11 under coach Don Brown. The Minutemen opened their season with an upset of New Mexico State, beating them 41-30 which already matches last season's win total.

Newly acquired quarterback Taisun Phommachanh from Georgia Tech is a former five-star recruit who already showed his value to the Minutemen in Week Zero's encounter against New Mexico.

Phommachanh led the team in rushing with 96 yards made on 17 carries. He was also responsible for 192 passing yards going 10-for-17 in the tie.

Although the Tigers are huge favorites for this tie, the Minutemen's upset of New Mexico will give them a reason to take this tie seriously.