"I brought his name up": Nebraska HC Matt Rhule recalls Brock Purdy situation from 2022 ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

Matt Rhule's ardent push for Brock Purdy in the 2022 draft met with a decisive veto that sent the future Super Bowl QB elsewhere.

On Wednesday, the Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach recalled he had advocated for adding Purdy to the Carolina Panthers draft board. But unfortunately, his recommendation was vetoed.

"I brought his name up," Rhule said, referring to Purdy's pre-draft days at Iowa State. "I said, 'Hey guys, he should be on the draft board.' I got vetoed on that one."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

The Panthers passed on Purdy not once, not twice, but six times, including three opportunities in the final two rounds. Instead, they opted for Matt Corral and later acquired Baker Mayfield. This, Purdy landed with the San Francisco 49ers at a seemingly insignificant 262nd overall pick.

Fast forward to today, and the narrative stings for Carolina. Purdy, once dismissed, has blossomed into a star. His season boasts 4,280 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and a league-leading passer rating. He has propelled the 49ers back to the Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday.

Matt Rhule locks in offensive play caller for 2024

Former Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers

Rhule announced a central change to his coaching staff for the 2024 season. Per The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman, the Nebraska HC has hired former Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Glenn Thomas as the new quarterbacks coach. Rhule also addressed the role of co-offensive coordinator Thomas and the play-calling duties for 2024 via Journal Star:

“I told you guys from the beginning that ‘Satt’ (Marcus Satterfield) was going to be the O.C., Satt is the offensive coordinator. Glenn is coming in as the co-offensive coordinator to work with him. Satt is going to call plays. Glenn (Thomas) will be intimately involved in play design and all that.”

Also Read: NFL fans call out Matt Rhule for claiming to bring Brock Purdy on draft board with Panthers: "Shut the f**k up"