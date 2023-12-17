"I love that dude": Deion Sanders seem on-board with UCLA HC Chip Kelly's controversial proposal for college football

Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, seems to agree with a controversial idea from UCLA’s head coach Chip Kelly.

The college sports landscape is undergoing a period of significant upheaval, marked by the formation of super conferences and the dissolution of the Pac-12.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Kelly wants to reduce the pressure on other sports by advocating for independent football scheduling within a larger Power Five conference framework.

“I think we should all be independent in football and you can have a 64-team conference that’s in the power five, and you can have a 64-team conference that’s in the group of five,” Kelly said.

Kelly envisions a 64-team Power Five conference with a rotating schedule that pits West Coast teams against each other, followed by a rotation against Eastern and Southern opponents.

According to Kelly, these changes will have a profound impact on student-athletes, particularly those in sports with demanding schedules, as they grapple with increased travel demands while juggling academic commitments.

The Pat McAfee Show posted a video of the press on Instagram and praised the UCLA coach in the caption.

“Chip Kelly cuts a promo on what the future of College Football should look like”

Deion Sanders noticed the post within two hours and wrote a comment,

“I love that dude!!!”

It seems some big names are openly advocating this approach, which would allow teams to maintain rivalries while ensuring a balanced and competitive schedule.

What did Chip Kelly articulate?

UCLA coach Chip Kelly suggests having a conference commissioner and separating football from other sports.

“Just the fact that our school is leaving to go to the Big Ten in football … our softball team should be playing Arizona in softball. Our basketball team should be playing Arizona in basketball,” said Kelly.

According to him, creating two mega conferences, the Power Five and the Group of Five, aims to keep the College Football Playoff hunt, ensuring fair competition.

“You can have a 64-team conference that’s in the Power Five and you can have a 64-team conference in the Group of Five, and we separate it and we play each other,” UCLA coach answered a question to a reporter.

“You can have the West Coast teams and then every year, we play seven games against the West Coast teams and then we play the East.”

Kelly’s ideal proposal wants to be independent but also united. This new system could keep old foes and make new ones.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season