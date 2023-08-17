The Final Verdict, a show by ESPN, has a special place in the hearts of those who follow college football closely.

The show known for its drama and intensity was aired on ESPN every Saturday, giving a courtroom-like experience to the users.

Airing on Mondays at 4.30 p.m., Final Verdict was a sought-after segment for college football fans in the early 2000s. The show had winners and losers, promising age-old truths about them, and brought together the college sports community.

ESPN's Final Verdict: A Divisively Called the Worst College Football Show Ever

The show was hosted by Dari Nowkhah, who tried to emulate the platform for a court and the analysts would present their arguments passionately. The opposing arguments advocated their perspectives leading to the verdict delivered on the show.

The comments below explore the show's reviews in detail.

Many fans expressed their wish to see The Final Verdict back on ESPN as they consider it an absolute entertainer and engaging in college football.

They also miss the hilarious moments and the exuberance of the show.

The show also has a fan community that considers it over the top.

Memorable Exchanges from Final Verdict's Opening Season

When asked about the aspect of the show, ESPN's esteemed recruiting director, Tom Luginbill, stepped in to offer his insights,

"Researching the proof to make your point. There is a unique competitive angle to the show by pitting you against your fellow analyst. We are always looking for that one creative nugget to beat them."

Show host Dari believed Tom was the hardest analyst to argue with, while Tom named Danny Kannel

The show charmed the audience with its unique debates, a blend of competition, and rigorous research. Although the show was discontinued, it still holds a place in college football, with fans asking for more of it to date.

