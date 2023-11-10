"I had to straighten her out this week with relief syndrome" - Nick Saban recalls funny moment he had with Terry Saban ahead of Week 11

Despite being on an impressive winning streak, Alabama coach Nick Saban is not ready to take his foot off the gas. The Crimson Tide have made a successful bounce back after their disappointing week 2 loss at home to the Texas Longhorns and are currently ranked No. 8 in the AP poll heading into week 11.

While the road to playoff contention is slowly becoming a reality for Nick Saban and his team, they have two difficult games at hand. The first one is this Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats, and the other is against Auburn to finish their regular season schedule.

During his appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Nick Saban recalled a hilarious moment that he had with his wife, Terry Saban, ahead of their Week 11 clash. He talked about how Miss Terry is already talking about the game against Auburn rather than the upcoming game against Kentucky.

He then stated that his wife is suffering from relief syndrome like the fans, which refers to being comfortable with the team's current position and stance.

"I had to straighten her out this week with relief syndrome too," Saban said. "I wake up on Sunday morning, and she looks up at me and says, 'Man, it's going to be hard playing at Auburn.' I said, 'What are you talking about? Are you kidding me? We play Kentucky this week. Then, we have Chattanooga the next week. We'll worry about that when we get to that."

After securing their seventh consecutive win over LSU last week, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will be looking to improve their record and further solidify their chances of a playoff spot. If Alabama wins its remaining two SEC games, then there is a possibility of a showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game.

Details of Nick Saban vs Mark Stoops

The Wildcats themselves have had a decent campaign this season, winning six of the nine games they've played. The Week 11 game between Alabama and Kentucky will take place on Saturday at Kroger Field and is set to begin at 12 p.m. ET.