Winning the first game in charge of the Colorado Buffaloes may not have been enough to impress Deion Sanders' detractors. But it was deemed more than impressive by many who have followed Coach Prime's journey since arriving at Boulder.

For instance, Colin Cowherd of The Volume Sports praised Buff's performance. For him, Sanders' team has surpassed what he expected of it in the coach's first season in charge. He said,

“Deion Sanders. I thought he would give the program juice and publicity and Colorado football needs it. Therefore, I thought it was a good hire, but I didn't think they'd be very good this year because I didn't think you could bring in 75% of your program to the transfer portal and be anything other than a bit inefficient and chaotic and a mistake-prone early. I was shocked. But for a first game, these are 20 year old kids. They were mistake free, penalty free.“

In addition, Cowherd believes the Colorado Buffs have a legitimate contender to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft. Then, he had two NFL executives confirm this belief. He said,

“I text two NFL executives during that Colorado win and I ask the question, am I nuts or do we have another first-round quarterback in the NFL? And both executives said the same thing. Deion Sanders' son is a first-round NFL quarterback.”

Deion Sanders' recruitment choices justified

Among other things, Deion Sanders has been criticized for handing his son, Shedeur, the starting quarterback job at Colorado. Shedeur had zero FBS experience prior to his transfer to Colorado in the off-season, following his father from Jackson State. But from his performance against TCU last Saturday, Sanders has won another point against his critics.

He threw for 510 yards, claiming a school record and reaching the most yards thrown by any player in his first FBS game since 1996. He also completed 38 out of his 47 attempted throws for four touchdowns.

But Sanders' transfer portal recruits weren't the only impressive features against TCU. Dylan Edwards became the first Colorado true freshman running back to start the season's opening game since 1991. He justified the coach's faith in him by catching for three touchdowns and rushing for one.