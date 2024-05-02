“Iron Mike” - $14M worth Lane Kiffin expresses excitement ahead of highly anticipated showdown between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is preparing his team during the offseason for their upcoming 2024 campaign. Kiffin and the Rebels finished with an 11-2 overall record and a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State last season.

However, apart from training his team during the offseason, Lane Kiffin, who has a $14M net worth (per Celebrity Net Worth), also keeps tabs on the other happenings around the world of sports. And recently, he shared his excitement for the upcoming boxing bout between Jake Paul and former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

In a post on X, Lane Kiffin shared a post by Tyson announcing that the bout between him and Paul will now be an officially sanctioned pro fight. This means that the outcome of the bout will reflect on their individual boxing records. Kiffin showed his support for the former heavyweight champion by accompanying the post with a caption that read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Iron Mike", while tagging Mike Tyson.

Expand Tweet

The clash between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will take place in Dallas at the AT&T Stadium on July 20. The boxing match will consist of eight, two-minute rounds, with both boxers wearing 14oz gloves instead of the regular 10oz ones without any headgear. Apart from this, knockouts will be allowed in the match as the fight will be streamed live on Netflix for viewers.

Lane Kiffin expresses discontentment with current transfer portal rules

Recently, the NCAA made some adjustments to the transfer portal rules, where players are now able to transfer multiple times without having to sit out one season for eligibility. This means that players who transferred multiple times will be allowed to compete immediately, like those who entered the portal for the first time.

Lane Kiffin expressed his discontentment and lashed out at the new transfer portal rules, calling it a 'stupid system'.

Expand Tweet

"Here again, just a really stupid system. But hey, good for players. It's good for them financially. I don't know if that is really good for them to leave anytime when something goes wrong. They're just going to run no matter what."

As the 2024 season inches closer, it will be interesting to see if Kiffin can lead the Rebels to a successful campaign.