Jim Harbaugh's suspension takes an abrupt halt as CFB insider hints at potential retaliation from Michigan if Big Ten makes moves against head coach

The world of college football is waiting for Jim Harbaugh's suspension, which is expected to come any time soon. The Big Ten could suspend the Michigan Wolverines coach for the sign-stealing scandal that has engulfed the midwestern school since a few weeks back.

Michigan's staff is accused of stealing signals from rival teams ahead of their games, which the NCAA prohibits. As more details have come to light, Harbaugh's suspension might come sooner than expected.

Now, ESPN's college football insider Pete Thamel took to X to suggest fans should wait at least 48 hours for the Big Ten to act on the case. Thamel recently posted the following info regarding Jim Harbaugh's suspension:

"Don’t expect any action by the Big Ten in the Michigan sign stealing case for at least the next 48 hours, as the league’s sportsmanship rules allow for a 'reasonable' chance to respond to an institution or individual. Sources have told ESPN that there’ll be a legal battle if there’s a punitive suspension by the Big Ten to Jim Harbaugh."

Jim Harbaugh's suspension

Pete Thamel does think that the conference will act and that the coach will be suspended with him recently going on ESPN's "College GameDay" this past Saturday to say:

"The most telling sign that the Big Ten — which would take action immediately and has the purview to do that — it would come under that league's sportsmanship policy.

"And the most telling sign that could happen is that (Big Ten commissioner) Tony Petitti told his athletic directors this week that he's been engaged with the NCAA. Which is an important step in getting a fact set in this case."

The analyst at the center of the sign-stealing scandal, Connor Stalions, is no longer on the Wolverines coaching staff, and he claimed that no one else on the program had anything to do with it. However, according to NCAA rules, Jim Harbaugh could still be punished since he's responsible for his coaches' actions.

According to Thamel, other Big Ten coaches agree with some form of punishment. Jim Harbaugh's suspension would make him the first coach to be banned twice in the same season. The coach missed the first three games of the season due to a self-imposed suspension by the University of Michigan. He was being investigated for lying to NCAA investigators regarding a recruitment inquiry.