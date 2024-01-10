Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer lauds the Wolverines with spectacular proclamation for their historic National Championship win in 26 Years

The Wolverines' victory in the national championship game is getting recognition from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer too.

The Jim Harbaugh-coached team made history by winning their first national title in football since 1997, beating the Washington Huskies 34-13 in a rare clash of unbeaten teams. The playoff final was the fifth time in its 10-year history that two undefeated teams faced off.

To celebrate the historic achievement, Governor Whitmer declared January 9, 2024, as 'Michigan Wolverine Day' in the state and praised the team for their remarkable season.

The proclamation was shared by U-M President Santa Ono on X, who wrote:

“The State of Michigan and Governor Whitmer have proclaimed that January 9, 2024 shall be known as Michigan Wolverine Day.”

The proclamation reads:

“I, Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan, do hereby proclaim January 9, 2024, as Michigan Wolverine Day in Michigan. Hail to the Victors!”

It also acknowledges the efforts of the players, coaches, and staff who contributed to the win. Whitmer, who is a mother of two U-M students herself, commended the team for their talent, perseverance, and flawless 15-0 record, which secured them a spot in Michigan's legacy.

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, who is also a U-M graduate, also congratulated the team for upholding the state's tradition of excellence.

Who is Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer?

Gretchen Whitmer

Gretchen Esther Whitmer is the 49th governor of Michigan and an American lawyer and politician. She was born in Lansing, Michigan, on August 23, 1971. She studied at Michigan State University (MSU), where she got a BA in 1993 and a JD in 1998.

According to Britannica, she initially wanted to be a sports broadcaster but changed her mind and went to the Detroit College of Law (now part of MSU).

She became the Governor of Michigan in 2019 and has worked with both parties to invest in education and job creation. She loves Michigan and is a devoted mother of two daughters from her first marriage to Gary Shrewsbury, whom she divorced.

She married Marc Mallory, a dentist, in 2011. He has three children from a previous marriage.

